AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

