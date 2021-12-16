Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Down 69.8% in November

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.