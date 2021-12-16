Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the November 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATLKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. 64,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

