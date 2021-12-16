Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 470.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16. Atos has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $81.95.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

