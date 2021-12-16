Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 79 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 79 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $21,163.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $271.73 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

