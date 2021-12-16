Autonio Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $116,352.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.20 or 0.08316392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00078466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.67 or 0.99882469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

