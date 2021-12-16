AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $78,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $7.20 on Thursday, reaching $2,041.39. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,751. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,053.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,839.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,656.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.