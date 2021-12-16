Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $201.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,693,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.28. 19,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,323. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $163.30.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.