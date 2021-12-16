Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Avalara stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.30. Avalara has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1,459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after buying an additional 494,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $48,693,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

