Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,126 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Under Armour by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

