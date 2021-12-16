Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $225.40 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

