Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 26.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,050. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

