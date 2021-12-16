Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

