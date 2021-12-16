Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,736 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 209,910 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $24.53 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11.

