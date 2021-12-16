Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

