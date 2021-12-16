Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 2.6%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.33 and last traded at $65.48. Approximately 780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,961 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 124,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.