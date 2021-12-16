Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in November

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 531.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZIHF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

