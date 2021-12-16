Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.62. Azul shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 27,343 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Azul by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

