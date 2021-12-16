B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading 7.8% Higher

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 300,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,543,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,847,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 609,682 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $7,911,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 3,608.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

