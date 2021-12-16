Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €12.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.36 ($11.64).

ETR B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($12.92) on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($14.61). The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.38 and a 200-day moving average of €11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

