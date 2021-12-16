BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Achieves $9.99 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $9.99 million and $310,247.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00205686 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

