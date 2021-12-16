Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.12.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after buying an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.27. 99,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. Baidu has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.