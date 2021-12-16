Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $309,550.28 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,650,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,288,000 after purchasing an additional 171,841 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $6,307,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,080,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,100,000 after purchasing an additional 384,399 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $821,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

