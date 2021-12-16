Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,568,757. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

