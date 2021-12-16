Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,676 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 3.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.42% of Ball worth $122,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,580,000 after buying an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,502,000 after buying an additional 210,343 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.48. 5,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,548. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

