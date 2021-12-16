Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $328,000 in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $27,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070 in the last 90 days.

Shares of MKFG opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markforged presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

