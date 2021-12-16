bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Capitalization Tops $613,493.11

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $613,493.11 and $479,927.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $34.08 or 0.00070947 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00207176 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.