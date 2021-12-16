Banano (BAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $118,060.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Banano has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $30.28 million and $118,060.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,019 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

