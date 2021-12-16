Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Price Up 4.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 297,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,939,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,352,000 after purchasing an additional 791,553 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,490 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,098,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

