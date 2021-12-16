Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 465,248 shares.The stock last traded at $16.23 and had previously closed at $16.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.