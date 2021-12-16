Band Protocol Market Cap Tops $182.46 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $182.46 million and $28.75 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00010768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00209870 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

