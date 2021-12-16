Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $715,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

