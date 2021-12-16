Bank of America Corp DE Has $821.31 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,001,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $821,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.36. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

