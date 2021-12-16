Bank of America Corp DE Sells 307,270 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,588,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $677,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PCAR stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

