Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bank of East Asia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers upgraded Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

