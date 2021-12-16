Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $16.08. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 3,075 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.