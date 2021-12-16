Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.29. Approximately 130,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 215,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

BNXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Banxa from C$11.76 to C$12.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Banxa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Banxa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.70 million and a P/E ratio of -23.06.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.