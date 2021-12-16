Barclays Begins Coverage on A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A.G. Barr stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

