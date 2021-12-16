Barclays Reiterates €4.00 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.38 ($4.92).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €6.05 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.22. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of €7.60 ($8.54). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.68.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

