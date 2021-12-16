Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $43.59 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,858 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises approximately 7.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.86% of NCR worth $43,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in NCR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,723. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

