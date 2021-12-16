Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $4,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.42 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

