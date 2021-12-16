Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday.

BFSA stock opened at €63.70 ($71.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.55. Befesa has a 52-week low of €45.95 ($51.63) and a 52-week high of €72.90 ($81.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

