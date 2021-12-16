Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 90,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,383. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

