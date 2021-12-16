Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Belden has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Belden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Belden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

