Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $243.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of CASY opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6,706.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 711.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

