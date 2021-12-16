Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 208,045 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

EXPD traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,611. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.