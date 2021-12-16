Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.84 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,946,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 257,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 80,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.07. 9,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,006. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.