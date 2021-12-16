Berger Financial Group Inc Has $562,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68,678 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.89. 3,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,505. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.