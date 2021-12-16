Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $50,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $3,294,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $249.65 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,598 shares of company stock valued at $128,710,747 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.