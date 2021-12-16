Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 36.7% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1,042.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000124 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,212,687 coins and its circulating supply is 23,072,797 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

